Accra Hearts of Oak are back to the top of the Ghana Premier League table for the first time since 2016.

The Phobians inflicted a 1-0 defeat to struggling Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyae Park in Techiman on Friday afternoon.

In form forward, Kojo Obeng Jnr scored the only goal of the game when he took advantage of a defensive mix up to finish neatly past the Wonders goalkeeper.

The win has taken the club top of the Ghana Premier League table for the first time this season.

The home side came in very strongly in the second half and had a penalty shout turned down when a goalbound shot struck the arm of Hearts defender Robert Addo Sowah but the referee turned down the penalty appeals from Eleven Wonders.

Coach Ignatius Osei Fosu turned to veteran striker Alex Asamoah although he caused problems for the Hearts of Oak defence but failed to score as Hearts of Oak stood strong and won all three points to go top.

The win sends Hearts of Oak one point above second-placed Asante Kotoko, who take on WAFA at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Saturday.