Hearts of Oak have announced a partnership with GTV Sports Plus, which belongs to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

The arrangement will see the club’s exclusive contents showed on the channel.

The content will include player interviews and lifestyle features.

This forms part of the club’s rebranding efforts to strategically climb up the relevance ladder as regards football brands in Africa.

🗣 | @HeartsOfOakGH has signed a partnership agreement with @mygtvsports to air all our exclusive contents. Watch this space on when this program will first hit your screens on @mygtvsports .



🔴💛🔵#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/RAuAjiUJXQ — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) April 28, 2020

READ ALSO

With the suspension of football activities, the club has assured its players that they will not suffer salary cut.

The player salary cut has been a major topical issue following ban on football activities indefinitely.