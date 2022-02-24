Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako and former Black Stars goalkeeper, Sammy Adjei, are among 42 persons taking the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Residential License D Coaching Course.

The coaching course, which commenced on Sunday, February 20, is still ongoing in the Greater Accra Region at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence, Prampram.

Ex Ghana goalkeeper, Sammy Adjei

The session is supervised by GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

READ MORE:

According to the GFA, participants will be taken through some key areas which include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching, and cardiovascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

The current batch for the coaching course is expected to end its session on Sunday, February 27, 2022.