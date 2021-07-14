The 2020/2021 Ghana premier league winning coach, Samuel Boadu, is set to marry his sweetheart in August.

Boadu, who just secured Accra Hearts of Oak their first league title since 2009, will marry Felicia Apimpanta in Kumasi on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

According to local news website kickgh.com, the wedding ceremony between the 35-year old and his fiancée will be held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region.

Double delight! Hearts Coach Samuel Boadu set to marry in August. Source: Facebook/Accraheartsofoak

Nicknamed Pep Guardiola by his peers, Boadi started his managerial career in 2008 with Fantomas FC in Kumasi before gradually making his way to the top flight with Medeama SC.

Boadu joined Hearts of Oak in the second half of the season when they were languishing at seventh place but rebuilt the team and led them to the title.

The assistant Black Satellites coach is in line to win the double with Hearts of Oak with his club still in the race for this year’s MTN FA Cup.