Ghanaian footballers have been left stranded in Ethiopia following the closure of Ghana’s borders in March as a measure to help curb the Covid-19 cases.

The players include former Hearts of Oak striker, Kweku Andoh, ex-Ashgold Captain, Latif Mohammed, ex-Medeama SC and Kotoko goalkeeper, Muntari Tagoe, Rahim Osmanu, Latif Mohammed, and former New Edubiase duo of Alhassan Nuhu and Fuseini Nuhu.

The rest are Aaron Amoah, Adamu Mohammed, Osei Mawuli, Iddrisu Nafiu, Amos Acheampong, Fimpong Manso, Yakubu Mohammed, Isaac Amuzu, Kalusha Alhassan, Richmond Adongo, Adam Masalachi, Isaac Oduro, Bismark Oppong, Bismark Appiah and Asiedu Benjamin Kwesi.

According to the players, all attempts to return home have failed.

Speaking on behalf of the players, former Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC goalkeeper, Muntari Tagoe, in the video below disclosed that the ban on sporting activities forced the Ethiopia football season to come to an end.

The Ghanaian players based there have stayed in Ethiopia for close to three months, forcing them to spend the little money on them on rent and food.

According to the players, they are pleading with the government to help them to come home since they all have their tickets ready.

They claim that they only need a permit from the government to be able to come home as the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia is charging each person $2,000 before helping them, despite having their tickets already.

“We really need the government to come to our aid because we have spent all our money and if the government does not evacuate us then our house situation will get out of hands,” a player said.

