Within the scope of the “Sağlığa Dost Eli-4 Project,” which was carried out for the fourth time this year in cooperation with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and Dost Eli Association, Turkish physicians provided free health services to thousands of Chadian citizens in the Ndjari district.

The lack of healthcare infrastructure in Chad, one of the poorest countries not only in Africa but also in the world, is one of the most important factors that make people’s daily lives harder.

This year, as in previous years, thousands of Chadian citizens benefited from the health project carried out at Nama Hospital in the Ndjari district, the 8th Region of the capital N’Djamena.

With the health project carried out in cooperation with the Dost Eli Association, Turkish physicians provided free health services to Chadians of all ages. A Turkish healthcare team of 12 people, 10 of whom are healthcare professionals from 5 different branches, provided free healthcare services to 5,328 people over the course of one week. In addition, medicines and medical supplies brought from Türkiye were distributed to patients free of charge.

Within the scope of the health services provided by the Turkish healthcare team, completely free of charge, treatment was provided to 685 patients in the pediatrics branch, 693 patients in the otorhinolaryngology branch, and 466 patients in the surgical examination branch. 653 patients received dental treatment and 725 patients had tooth extractions. 49 surgeries were performed and 2,057 boys were circumcised throughout the project.

At the end of the week-long health project, which was successfully completed, the Chad Ministry of Health thanked the Turkish healthcare team by awarding them certificates of appreciation.

