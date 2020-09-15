Heads of the various West African Countries have arrived for the scheduled September 15 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) meeting in the country.

The meeting which is being convened by the Chairman of the ECOWAS, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is aimed at addressing the political instability in Mali.

The meeting of the Heads of States will take place at the Peduase Presidential Lodge in Aburi.

Some major roads ahead of the meeting have been closed by the Motor Traffic & Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.