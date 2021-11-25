Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan, has eulogized Felix Afena-Gyan, suggesting the young footballer is a big prospect for the Black Stars.

The 18-year-old turned down a chance to feature for the Black Stars in the final round of games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia and South Africa earlier this month.

He has, however, dominated the international and local media following his audacious two gaols for AS Roma against Genoa last weekend in the Serie A.

However, Gyan, who has scored a record 51 goals for Ghana, said the youngster has the qualities to lead the Black Stars attack in the future and has advised that he is not rushed into the team.

“He is a very good player,” Gyan admitted in an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I have watched all the games he has played for Roma and I think he is the future for the Black Stars but we must admit that he is young and we must not rush him.

“Let us allow him to join the team at the right time. He has been impressive but rushing him into the Black Stars will not be helpful.

“I think he not joining the Black Stars was not based on bad intension because I think he wants to develop himself and stay focused as well but I believe he will surely join the team at the right time with proper integration,” he added.

Afena-Gyan came off the bench to score a brace as Roma defeated Genoa on Sunday night.

It was his third substitute appearance for the Roma senior team.

He has fully convinced manager Jose Mourinho who has promoted him from the youth team.

READ ALSO