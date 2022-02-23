National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo, has criticized the Attorney General (AG) over unaccounted COVID funds since 2020.

He claimed the AG has been sleeping on his job since there hasn’t been any report presented before Parliament after the Minority in the House presented several petitions.

According to him, the many efforts by the Minority to uncover the unaccounted COVID-19 funds from the IMF and World Bank has been neglected.

Speaking on Adom TV Badwam Show, he revealed that the poor accountability in tax collection was one reason why Ghanaians weren’t in support of the Electronic Transaction Levy, adding that close to two years there hasn’t been any audited statement from the AG to Parliament.

“After COVID-19, 2020, two years down the line, one report from the Auditor-General on COVID hasn’t made its way to the Parliament,” he stated.

“Auditor-General is sleeping on his job as it stands today because the report two years old has not come before parliament,” he added

According to him, the current government has done little to appeal for the audited report after several speculations of figures circulating in the country over misuse of COVID funds.

“After speculations about the funds from IMF and World Bank that two different figures were quoted, the only way you as government can put this matter to rest to reveal the truth of the matter is that a report will be put out by the Auditor General,” he queried.

According to media reports, on the 29th September 2020, the Minority in Parliament demanded for the audited report in the House.