Manager of Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo, has said the striker is not thinking about retiring from active football now.

The 33-year-old has been out of the Black Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ahead of the tournament, Gyan lost his captaincy to Andre Ayew with Kwesi Appiah, who was the coach of the side, handing the General captain role to the former Sunderland forward.

However, C.K. Akonnor, who has replaced coach Appiah on a two-year deal, has retained the Swansea City forward as the captain of the team with Thomas Partey and goalkeeper Richard Ofori acting as the 1st and 2nd vice-captains.

With many calling on him to hang his boots after leaving Indian Super League side, NorthEast Unit FC, Mr Addo says he is not ready to hang his boots.

Samuel Anim Addo

“He has said when the time is due he will announce it. Many top officials don’t want him to quit football now and he doesn’t want to retire now. A lot will depend on him on when he wants to retire. Players now play till 40 years and in football age doesn’t matter,” Mr Addo told Nhyira FM.

READ ALSO

“Gyan feels very strong now and has made up his mind to play so he is considering offers that come his way and the number of years that will help him. At a point when he feels he cannot continue active football, he will duly announce his retirement but he is not close to hanging his boots,” he added.

Gyan remains the country’s highest goalscorer with 51 goals after 109 appearances.

The 33-year-old started his career with Liberty Professionals before joining Italian Serie A side Udinese in 2003.

He has gone on to represent Modena, Stade Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahli Dubai and Kayserispor.

Gyan has played in three different World Cups, i.e, 2006, 2010 and 2014.