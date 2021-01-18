Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has earned praises from his constituents and Ghanaians for making an appearance on a football pitch.

The National Democratic Congress stalwart gained the nickname the political sportsman for his involvement in the game.

He was pictured in the midst of some footballers during a training session, where he impacted them with his words.

He was geared up in his football wear, ready for action should there be the need.

The faces of the footballers screamed excitement as they gather around their leader and his entourage.