England captain Harry Kane shared the Euro 2024 Golden Boot with five other players after finishing the tournament on three goals.

Spain’s Dani Olmo, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, the Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo, Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz and Germany’s Jamal Musiala also won a share of the award.

Neither Kane nor Olmo scored in the Euro 2024 final, which Spain won 2-1.

Previous Euros have seen assists used as a tie-break, which would have given Leipzig midfielder Olmo the award on his own, but Uefa announced this year’s would just be decided on goals.

Bayern Munich’s Kane, 30, scored against Denmark in the group stages, an extra-time winner against Slovakia in the last 16 and the equaliser against the Netherlands in the semis.

It caps a prolific season for Kane, who won his first European Golden Shoe – as the top scorer in any of Europe’s top flights – with 36 Bundesliga strikes.

Former Tottenham striker Kane, England’s all-time leading scorer, also won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup with six goals.

Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who went off at half-time in the final through injury, was named the player of the tournament.

The Young Player of the Tournament award went to Spain’s 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal – who set up four goals and scored once in Germany.