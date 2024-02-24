Harry Kane scored a stoppage-time winner as Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig to pick up an important win in the Bundesliga title race.

Kane placed in a brilliant left-footed finish after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got in behind the Leipzig defence and cut back for the England captain.

The former Tottenham striker scored the opener too, firing in left-footed after being put in by Jamal Musiala.

Benjamin Sesko’s deflected equaliser had looked set to earn Leipzig a point.

Kane has now scored 27 Bundesliga goals and 31 in all competitions since joining from Spurs in the summer.

Bayern remain second in the Bundesliga, eight points behind the unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen.

The win comes after Bayern this week confirmed head coach Thomas Tuchel would leave at the end of the season.

Bayern have been German champions in each of the past 11 seasons but face the possibility of ending the campaign without a trophy.

They lost in the German Super Cup in August and then went out of the German Cup in the second round to third-tier Saarbrucken in November.

Tuchel’s side lost 3-0 at Leverkusen on 10 February and 3-2 at Bochum last weekend. They were also beaten 1-0 by Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in midweek.