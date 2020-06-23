Spurs put themselves within touching distance of a Champions League spot after beating a resilient West Ham side 2-0 in an entertaining London derby.

The Hammers stifled Spurs in the first half, putting bodies behind the ball as the hosts struggled to cut through a disciplined defence, with Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen particularly impressive.

Moyes’ men played on the counter with Michael Antonio forcing a smart save from Hugo Lloris, but it was Spurs who thought they had the lead before half-time.

Son Heung-Min, who struggled for a touch in the first 45 minutes, rifled past Lukasz Fabianksi on the stroke of half-time, only for VAR to disallowed the goal with the South Korean a fraction offside.

Both sides started the second half brightly, with Fabianski denying Harry Kane from close range before Pablo Fornals shot wide inside the box. Minutes later, Kane went close again but looked a little rusty as he shot wide.

But Spurs’ wait for a goal finally came to an end with their tenth corner of the match. Giovani Lo Celso’s ball in flicked off the head of Lucas Moura before bouncing of Tomas Soucek’s legs and into the net beyond the helpless Fabianski.

Kane put the game to be after scored his ninth goal in 10 games against West Ham. Son cut through a high West Ham backline and Kane made no mistake one on one with the ‘keeper.

The result puts an end to Spurs’ run of seven games without a win, a helps them to a league double over West Ham for first time in seven seasons.