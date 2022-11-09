The Bible Society of Ghana has announced an increase in the price of Bibles effective November 10, 2022.

The increase, according to the Society, is due to the high rate of inflation and clearing from the ports.

The price review was announced in a post on the society’s Facebook page.

However, the Society did not state the percentage increase and whether it will cut across for all the versions and languages.

This comes on the back of an increase in transport fares and other goods and services in the country amidst the prevailing economic hardship.

Below is the Society’s post: