Daughter of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hannah Tetteh has shared a lovely photo to celebrate her 26th birthday.

Carla Simone Tetteh Kpodar thanked God for the gift of life and prayed her life will be a testimony to God.

Simone is the first child Hannah Tetteh. She is a graduate of the Smith College, a Liberal arts college at Northampton, Massachusettes in the United States.