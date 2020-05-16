Erling Braut Haaland scored for Borussia Dortmund as they marked the return of the Bundesliga during the coronavirus outbreak with a convincing derby win over Schalke.

The game will mostly be remembered for the surreal circumstances in which it was played, as Germany became the first major league in Europe to resume action behind closed doors.

There was an eerie atmosphere at Dortmund’s iconic Signal Iduna Park stadium, with every shout by players or coaches audible, and social distancing protocol followed by substitutes and during goal celebrations.

Haaland opened the scoring with a trademark cool finish, flicking home Thorgen Hazard’s cross to continue his sensational season, albeit after an enforced break of almost 10 weeks.

Raphael Guerreiro added two more goals and Hazard also found the net as Dortmund went on to claim a comfortable win over their near neighbours and move within a point of leaders Bayern Munich, who play on Sunday.

Bundesliga results

Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin

Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg

Dortmund 4-0 Schalke 04

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 SC Paderborn

RB Leipzig 1-1 SC Freiburg

Frankfurt 1 – 3 Monchengladbach