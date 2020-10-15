Godwin Martey, the CEO of Websoft Solutions has accused Asamoah Gyan and his brother, Baffour Gyan of assaulting him during a tennis match.

The incident is said to have occurred at the 37 Army Officer’s Mess tennis court Wednesday October 14, 2020.

He said the game between him and the former Black Stars skipper, which was set up by a mutual friend took a sour turn after he noticed the umpire, Baffour Gyan was making certain calls, not in his favour.

Mr Martey said some points supposed to be given to him were supposed to go in his favour were given to Asamoah Gyan by his brother.

“Most of these controversial points that were in my favour, Baffour Gyan was giving the point to Asamoah Gyan. At a point, I became a bit uncomfortable with it.

“So there was a particular point that to me was obvious that the ball was good, and Baffour Gyan insisted that the point was for Asamoah Gyan”.

The Websoft Solutions CEO said although the spectators agreed with him, he received no support from them because of who Asamoah Gyan is.

After observing this for some time, Mr Martey said he was unhappy and asked for a proper tournament to be arranged with a match commissioner and a neutral umpire to ensure fairness to both parties.

After telling them this, he said Baffour Gyan shouted at him in “a very aggressive tone” saying, “My friend shut up and stand there and play”.

Feeling intimidated by the angry rants, he quit the game and sat down on the sidelines.

From his account on the incident, Baffour Gyan continued to shout angrily at him.

Baffour Gyan is said to have charged towards Godwin, slapping him continuously and insisting that he gets back in the game.