Songstress Gyakie has raised the flag of Ghana high as she wins an award at the just-ended Headies award.

The songstress emerged the only Ghanaian brand to win the Nigerian award held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Sunday; the first time the award has been held outside Nigeria.

She won the best West African African Artiste of the Year after beating Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Amaarae (Ghana), KiDi (Ghana), Aya Nakamura (Mali) and Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde).

This is her first Headies award after she joined the music industry some few years ago.

Kind courtesy her global hit song, Forever, which she recorded a remix with Naija artiste Omah Lay, Gyakie is steadily becoming a household name in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, superstar Wizkid was the highest recipient with five awards out of 10 nominations, followed by Tems.

The likes of BNXN, Patoranking, Olamide, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Kcee, Fireboy DML, others walked home as award winners.

Artistes who made the show entertaining included Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Davido, Flavour, Kcee, Buju, Lojay, Goya Menor, Cohbams, 2Baba, Joeboy, Rugier, Olamide and Asake.