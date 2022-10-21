The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has suspended its industrial strike action.

Members of the association on Wednesday, October 19, declared a strike to protest against the deteriorating economic situation.

GUTA described the industrial action, which was to end on Monday, October 24, as a “pinch” on government to urgently address the depreciating cedi, high-interest rate and inflation.

But in a press release, signed by the General Secretary, Alpha A. Shaban, dated October, 20, GUTA announced a suspension of the strike.

The decision according to the release follows a meeting with the King of the Ga State, Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II who has promised to take the matter up to the appropriate authorities for an urgent solution.

The release added that the leadership was given the opportunity to meet the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and lay their grievances and recommendations before him.

“He [the President] then called for setting up of a working committee made up of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, National Security and GUTA, to swiftly come out with pragmatic measures to solve the challenges,” the statement assured.

In view of this, all GUTA members are expected to reopen their shops for business today, October 21, 2022.

Below is the full statement: