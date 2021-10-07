Guinea’s military leader has named former civil servant Mohamed Beavogui as prime minister to oversee the transition to civilian rule following last month’s coup.

Mr Beavogui, 68, is an expert in agricultural finance.

He is related to Diallo Tellia – a former Guinean diplomat who served as the first secretary-general of the Organisation of African Unity, news agencies report.

His appointment was announced on Wednesday in a decree read on public television.

The leader of the coup, Col Mamady Doumbouya, was last Friday sworn in as the interim president.

He is barred from contesting future elections under plans to restore civilian rule. He promised to organise free, credible and transparent elections but did not say when.