The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will in June 2022 embark on a nationwide exercise to clamp down on illegal tourism enterprises.

In view of this, GTA has cautioned all tourism enterprises operating without a valid registration and license to regularise their operations by 31st May 2022.

A statement signed by the Corporate Affairs Unit of GTA has also urged all licensed Tourism Enterprises to pay outstanding levies before the commencement of the enforcement exercise.

The enterprises have also been directed to contact any GTA Regional Offices or the Head Office on 0302985069 and on email: corporateaffairs@visitghana.com or gtaqad@ghana.travel or info@ghana.travel.

