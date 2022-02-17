The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is hosting the first-ever Chocolate Business Summit dubbed ‘The Chocolatarium’.

The Summit will discuss the business of chocolate and its contribution to the growth of the economy.

The Chocolatarium is in partnership with the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ghana Exports Promotion Authority (GEPA), EXIM Bank, and Cocoa Value Addition Artisans Association of Ghana (COVAAGH).

The event, scheduled for Monday, February 21, at the Kempinski Grand Hotel, will be attended by high profile personalities such as the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Mohammed Awal; GEPA CEO, Dr Afua Asabea Asare; CEO of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen-Aidoo; GEA CEO, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, and CEO of GIPC, Yofi Grant.

The Authority’s CEO, Akwasi Agyeman, speaking on the maiden edition of this event noted that this summit seeks to bring together stakeholders within the chocolate value chain to discuss ideas on value creation and funding for artisanal chocolate manufacturers.

He added, “After a successful observance/celebration of the 2nd edition of the National Chocolate Week, the GTA is introducing the Chocolatarium Business Summit to highlight ways in which we can reap the economic benefits of chocolates while promoting its consumption.

“We will also explore ways to boost chocolate sales for local chocolate manufacturers. This summit promises to be edifying and insightful.”

Individuals and businesses interested in participating and exhibiting their products and services at the Chocolatarium Business Summit are encouraged to register by sending visiting the Authorities website for directions.