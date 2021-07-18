A woman empowerment organisation, Damsel Foundation, has called on President Akufo-Addo to dismiss one of his staff, Nana Hesse Ogyiri over alleged abusive sexual comments.

Mr Ogyiri is reported to have made the comments about Farida Mahama, the daughter of former President John Mahama on her 14th birthday.

Thus, in a statement, the Foundation’s Executive Director Beatrice Annangfio said the Presidential staffer’s comments amount to child abuse and in clear contravention of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Children’s Act, 1998 (ACT 560) of Ghana, which enjoins governments and all persons not to subject a child to any mental abuse.

Condemning Mr Ogyiri’s comment on Facebook, Madam Annangfio said the Foundation is “appalled and disgusted by this shameful conduct”

She subsequently added, “We wish to call on the President of the Republic of Ghana to sanction Mr. Ogyiri by dismissing him from office with immediate effect, as a sign of his government’s commitment to protecting every child from any form of abuse irrespective of their backgrounds.”

She said the foundation will formally lodge an official complaint on the matter to the Chief of Staff who has oversight responsibility over Mr. Ogyiri.

