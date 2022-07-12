Officials of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and a team of security personnel on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, embarked on a massive demolition exercise at Bawaleshie, a suburb of Accra.

The exercise which was targeted at unauthorised structures built under the company’s power transmission lines by some residents has rendered hundreds homeless.

At the Bawaleshie basic school area, residents prevented their structures from being pulled down.

This led to a serious confrontation with the security personnel. Four persons were consequently arrested.

However, the situation was brought to the attention of the MP for the area, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who ordered the discontinuation of the exercise.

The affected angry residents hooted at the demolition team.

Esther Akpaloo, a young mother of two who is also a widow told myjoyonline.com that her fridge and other appliances used for her petty business has been destroyed.

Esther said she wants the MP to replace her destroyed items since she can not take care of her children.

Below are photos from the scene: