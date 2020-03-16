The West Africa Traditional and Alternative Medical Awards of 2019/20 has seen the Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic winning big for its role in advancing traditional and alternative medicine in Ghana and elsewhere.

The Clinic was adjudged as the Overall Herbal Centre of the Year at the awards which brought together many players within the traditional and alternative medicine industry.

Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic won the awards from a host of other operators in the field including Amen Scientific, Lucky Herbal, End Point Homeopathy as well as Capital O2.

Apart from being awarded as the Overall Herbal Centre of the Year, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenfields Scientific Herbal Clinic, Dr Bright Okoh Stephen, was crowned as Chief in Herbal Clinic.

The award: Overall Herbal Centre of the Year

Both awards were conferred on the Clinic and Dr Okoh by the Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, supported by the registrar of TMPC.

Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic was established in 2009 by Dr Bright Okoh Stephen after completion of his national service.

With a maximum capital of GHS 400, the clinic has grown to become a herbal shop retailer of all kinds of local and foreign manufactured herbal medicines.

Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic started at Nungua in the Greater Accra region in Ghana and was later expanded to a health centre for about four years.

The clinic has been offering primary health care in the community as one of the company’s objectives is to serve the people at an affordable cost.

In 2016, Greenfield Scientific became an ultra- modern herbal facility and clinic with well-equipped laboratory with modern machines.

The clinic’s flagship product is the Agenkwa Natural Capsule but with a host of other product lines for a number of ailments and diseases.