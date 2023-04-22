The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has denied selling government lands at Agbogbloshie after it was reclaimed from onion sellers and is planning to sue his accusers.

Portions of the land after it was retrieved were earmarked for a hospital project to serve people in the area and beyond, but have still not been constructed.

But the Minister believes some persons are taking advantage of the delay to accuse him of trading it.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with Ga chiefs on Thursday, he denied the claims, vowing to sue for damages of GH₵4 million if the allegations are not withdrawn.

“There is this gentleman who is alleging relocating the people at Agbogbloshie, I have connived with the people belonging to the Ga people by way of selling lands and I want to say here and now that I, Henry Quartey, my person, the Regional Coordinating Council and government as a whole have not sold even 10×10 to anybody and any attempt to suggest that I have sold the lands is damaging my hard-won reputation and making a false allegation against me which I will not accept. So, therefore, I have given the gentleman and that is not a threat.

“I have a right as a citizen to defend myself and also use a court of competent jurisdiction for that matter to seek redress where I feel that my name is being dented. I have given him a week from Monday for him to use the same medium to retract that allegation against my person and failure to do so, I will speak to my lawyers and will institute a court action against him and seek damages a minimum of four million Ghana cedis from him.”