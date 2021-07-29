Gladson Awako has named his best and toughest players he played against in the just ended 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign.

Awako, 26, has reignited his career after returning to Great Olympics prior to the start of the season.

The former Berekum Chelsea and TP Mazambe forward dominated the local media following his phenomenal performance with the two times Ghana Premier League champions.

He played a crucial role as the club finishes in the top 10 for the first time in many years.

However, the U-20 World Cup winner, after a successful season, has opened up the toughest and best players he played against.

According to him, WAFA midfielder, Augustine Boakye, is his best player of the campaign.

“He [Augustine Boakye] is an offensive midfielder just like me and I like his style of play,” the U-20 winner told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He is a brilliant player and he is my best player in the Ghana Premier League,” he added.

Boakye ended the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season as the player with the most assists of 12 and scoring six goals.

He has already signed a long-term contract with Austrian Bundesliga outfit Wolfsberger AC.

Awako also named Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu as the toughest player he played against.

“Benjamin Afutu is the toughest player I have played against,” he said.

“He gave me a tough time in our second game of the season and I think he is a good player.

“Afutu frustrated me and he gave me less space and time to explore,” he added.

Hearts of Oak were crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.