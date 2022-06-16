A granny has revealed she is ready to have a baby with her 24-year-old husband – adding to her brood of 17 grandchildren in doing so.

Gran Cheryl, 61, who was identified only by her first name, married Qaran McCain from Georgia, in the US, in September last year after dating for around a year.

The pair had already made headlines thanks to their 37-year age gap. Their TikTok account @kingqurannewpage had racked up more than 2.2 million followers, with Quran having proposed to Cheryl with a ring crowdfunded by his online fans.

Their wedding, a riverside ceremony in Tennessee, was live-streamed to more than 20,000 people.

The couple have said they’re ready for a baby ( Image: kingqurannewpage/Tiktok)

Insisting their love is real, Qaran and Cheryl have said they are now ready to make the next move and have a baby together.

While they’re not yet sure whether this would happen through adoption or by using a surrogate, they have already started pram shopping.

Cheryl has said most of her family were supportive of the decision and her 17 grandkids already called Qaran “pawpaw”.

The gran said the pair had spoken of wanting to have a family together.

“He’s always wanted children and I want to be the mother to his child,” she said.

“Of course, because of my age we’ll have to get a surrogate or adopt which we’re looking into,” she added.

Caretaker Quaran met Cheryl in 2012 when he was working at Dairy Queen in Rome, Georgia, which was owned by her son Chris.

He was just 15 at the time.

The pair lost contact for a while but reconnected on November 4, 2020, when Quran saw mum-of-seven Cheryl working as a cashier at a convenience store.

They started dating and Quran sealed the deal by proposing in July 2021.

In September last year they eloped to Tennessee with just two friends to witness their nuptials. However, they planned to renew their vows this year, surrounded by all of their friends and family.

Cheryl’s seven children – who range in age from 29 to 41 – have said they will help to raise their baby.

Cheryl said: “People say I’m selfish and too old to be a mum now, but I don’t worry about not being here to look after the child.”

Hitting back at trolls speculating earlier this week as to whether the pair had split, Quran said the couple “ain’t going nowhere”.

Both Quran and Cheryl have previously described their sex life as “amazing” and they even have an OnlyFans account where they post saucy videos.