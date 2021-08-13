The burden of failure was too heavy for a fresh university graduate to bear and as a result, she reportedly took her life.

Oshokoya Deborah Ayomikun of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TUSED) in Nigeria is said to have taken her own life by taking a poisonous substance suspected to be snipper.

According to reports by several Nigerian news portals, it was gathered that she allegedly took her own life because of a possible extra year due to carryover in one of her final year courses.

TASUED SUG President, Comr Rabiu Sodiq, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, August 11, advised students against taking such drastic actions no matter the challenges life throws their ways.

“It is highly understandable when life brings a lot of burden upon us. Sometimes we get so discouraged, frustrated and unhappy. Truth is, life struggles are inevitable and because every problem has a solution, this too shall pass. Please stay alive,” he wrote.

“The moment you start thinking about suicide; just abort mission! Suicide does not only end your dreams, it ends the dreams of those attached to you. Say No To Suicide,” he added.