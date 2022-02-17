The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that it is preparing to pilot an electronic-commerce, gaming and bet taxes in April 2022.

The GRA Commissioner-General, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, who announced this, believes the introduction of these taxes coupled with digitisation initiatives and the introduction of E-levy would complement efforts in achieving the GhC80.3 billion revenue target for 2022.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the GRA 2022 Management Retreat at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho.

He explained that a system has been designed to ensure that any e-commerce, betting and gaming platform that operates on the Ghanaian internet space is tax compliant.

“There will be vigorous efforts to tax payers in the e-commerce market. This sector has been a challenge over the years for the Authority but we have put in place measures that will enable us to make inroads into the sector this year,” he said.

He added that: “the Authority is having a number of engagements with the Gaming Commission, Ghana and operators in the gaming and betting industry to ensure that the right taxes are paid by players in the industry.”

He believes that the passing of the E-Levy bill will play a significant role in the country’s revenue mobilisation.

Mr Owusu-Amoah said his outfit would carry out massive education on the E-levy to bring clarity to the administration of the levy, urging the citizenry to support the government.

Mr Owusu-Amoah also announced the piloting of an E-Invoicing system in April with selected taxpayers.

“This system of invoicing will put a stop to the manual ways of invoicing and block out the leakages in the VAT system. We must play our part by asking for our VAT invoices when we buy goods or patronise services,” he detailed.