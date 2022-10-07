Popular event center ‘Underbridge’ at East Legon in the Greater Accra region has been locked up by enforcement team of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The action follows the inability of managers of the facility to register and issue Valued Added Tax (VAT) receipt to its customers.

The GRA has for some time now been descending on businesses evading or under-declaring taxes.

Accra Area Enforcement Manager at the Ghana Revenue Authority, Joseph Annan, interacting with Joy Business before the action explained that ‘Underbridge’ has not been complying with the tax law, hence the need for the distress action.

“They have not registered for VAT as a business and this is an offence. So we have no option than to lock up the place until they have register and pay the penalties that will be slapped on them”.

“They know that as a business you must register with the GRA and pay your taxes accordingly”, he added.

The team moved next to the Tema Industrial area where numerous cold store businesses have been operating with fake VAT invoices.

About four coldstores were locked up, whilst the managers were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department officials attached to the exercise.

At Tema Community 9, Chief Executive of Joshnartey Ventures, Joseph Nartey was arrested for issuing fake VAT invoices.