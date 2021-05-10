The matchday 23 of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia with some impressive results.

Accra Great Olympics ended West Africa Football Academy’s [WAFA] six years unbeaten run at Sogakope.

Asante Kotoko returned to the top of the league log after a 3-1 win over Dreams FC at the Obuasi Len Clay Saturday while Hearts of Oak on Sunday evening return to winnings ways with a 2-0 win over King Faisal.

Below is the wrap of matchday 23 games:

Karela United finally secured a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to Bechem United. The Anyinase-based side was top of the league at the halfway stage but after the re-start, have failed to secure a win after five games, which sank them to 6th on the table.

Reginald Thompson made it 2-1 on the 75th minute after Kofi Agbesimah had levelled, following Diawisie Taylor’s 18th-minute penalty.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, Eleven Wonders snatched a point against Ahsgold with a 1-1 draw game.

David Abagna Sandan had shot the Miners ahead in the first half, and they looked to be on their way to victory but substitute Abass Ganiu popped up with the equalizer in injury time to deny Ashgold the win.

It was the first game for Thomas Duah as Ashgold boss, after he was given the team on a temporary basis following the exit of head coach Romain Folz.

In Dawu at the Theatre of Dreams, Felix Aboagye’s Inter Allies secured a rare win with a 2-0 victory over Elmina Sharks.

Samuel Armah put the Eleven is to One ahead in the first half before Nigerian Andy Okpe’s penalty sealed the victory.

All though Allies remain rooted to the bottom of the table, they are now 6 points from the safe places.

In Dormaa, Benjamin Tweneboah scored the only goal of the game to give Aduana Stars a slim 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Agyemang Badu on Sunday.

At the Sogakope Sports Complex, rejuvenated Liberty Professionals and Medeama played out a 0-0 draw.

In Cape Coast, the game between Ebusua Dwarfs and Legon Cities was abandoned at half time after the referee Alpha Adey failed to show up for the second half.

According to a tweet from Legon Cities, the referee said he did not feel safe officiating the rest of the game after Ebusua Dwarfs fans threatened him with beatings.

Legon led 1-0 at half time, courtesy a Richard Kwabena Antwi goal.

On Saturday, Asante Kotoko went top of the table with a come from behind 3-1 win over Dreams FC.

Dreams FC broke the deadlock with Agyenim Boateng scoring from a penalty kick in the 38th minute.

The visitors were awarded the penalty after Fabio Gama handled the ball inside the 18-yard box.

Kotoko quickly responded and drew level four minutes later via a header from Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius who was handed his first start by Head Coach Mariano Barreto.

The home team then took the lead for the first time in the match after Abdul Ganiu Ismail converted a penalty in the 57th minute.

Substitute Francis Andy Kumi completed the comeback for Kotoko in the 78th minute.

Great Olympics recorded 3-2 a massive win at WAFA to end the Academy Boys six years unbeaten home run to put them in the race for the title.

Full results