Matchday eight of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League has successfully ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

Hearts of Oak finally recorded their first win of the campaign at Elmina. Asante Kotoko were again held at home.

High flying King Faisal were also held away while Dreams FC hammered Karela United to continue fine form.

Below is the full wrap up of the games:

Gladson Awako finally marked his debut for Accra Hearts of Oak with a goal. Hearts of Oak were hosted by Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex.

After a barren first half, Awako was thrown onto the pitch and made an instant impact for the club.

The former Great Olympics skipper scored on the 72nd- minute to pick all three points.

Accra Great Olympics returned to winning ways after four-game weeks, defeating Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC impressively defeated Karela United 3-.

Goals from Ali Huzaf (2) and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku ensured the home side picked up all the three points.

At the Len Clay Stadium, Aduana Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat to Ashanti Gold SC to end their fine start.

WAFA’s poor start of the campaign continued as they got to beat the third time in a row in a 2-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea with Kofi Owusu’s brace doing the damage.

League leader, King Faisal were held to a goalless draw by struggling Accra Lions.

Augustine Okrah scored his fourth goal of the season in Bechem United’s 1-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium again were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Tamale United.

King Faisal still sit atop of the league but are now on the same points with Aduana (17 points) with Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC completing the top four.

Despite the win, the Phobians are still in the relegation zone with six points and are in the company of Eleven Wonders (17) and WAFA (18).

Full results:

Elmina Sharks 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC 1-0 Legon Cities

Accra Lions 0-0 King Faisal

AshantiGold SC 0-1 Aduana Stars FC

Dreams FC 3-1 Karela United

Bechem United 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 WAFA SC

Asante Kotoko 1-1 RTU

