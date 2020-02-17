The match-day 10 fixtures of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League came to an end at the various stadia with Liberty Professionals emerging as the biggest winners.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak recorded their first win in three matches after they beat Bechem United 3-2.

Prince Kwabena Adu broke the deadlock for the away team before Kofi Kordzi and Fatawu Mohammed made it 2-1 for Hearts.

Hafiz Konkoni tied things up for Bechem United in the 74th minute but Kordzi truck late in the 92nd minute to hand the Phobians a relieving win and three points.

The biggest winner this weekend was Liberty Professionals. The Scientific Soccer lads whipped Aduana Stars 5:2 at the Carl Reindorf Park.

Striker Yahaya Mohammed put Aduana Stars ahead in the 10th minute but Mubarak Alhassan levelled matters for the home side 7 minutes later. After 25 minutes, the former Asante Kotoko forward struck again for Aduana Stars to make it 2-1 to the visitors but Elvis Kyei Baffour’s penalty made it 2-2.

Further goals from Mubarak Alhassan, Abbas Nuhu and Kyei Baffour made it 5-2 for Liberty.

Struggling Ebusua Dwarfs came back to beat Karela United 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium. Sadiq Alhassan out Karela in the lead in the 30th minute but Seidu Abubakar and Ishmael Antwi found the net in the second half grab three-point for Dwarfs.

In Tarkwa, Medeama were pipped 2-1 by Elmina Sharks at the Akoon Park to put their chances of fighting for the league title in doubt. Prince Opoku Agyemang scored for Medeama but Alhaji Mustapha and Benjamin Boateng handed the visitors the win.

In Kumasi, Asante Kotoko couldn’t breakdown Ashgold as they shared spoils with the Miners, Kotoko created many chances but failed to penetrate into the defense of Ashgold. The regional game ended goalless.

In a rather uneventful match, WAFA and Dreams FC played out a goalless draw.

On Saturday at the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea were hammered 3-1 by Inter Allies.

Victorien Adebayor starred with two goals with Samuel Armah getting the other for Allies while Augustine Henneh got the consolation for Berekum Chelsea.

On Friday, Eleven Wonders edged King Faisal 2-1 in Techiman while Legon Cities FC and Great Olympics played out a 1-1 draw in their Valentine’s night clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.