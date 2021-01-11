Asante Kotoko grabbed three points with a 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals in Accra on Monday.

In-form striker Kwame Opoku scored both goals before the 25th-minute mark increasing his tally to five goals.

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama provided an assist in what was his first start for the Porcupine Warriors since his surprise move before the start of the season.

Opoku scored the first goal on 19 minutes when his deflected effort inside the box found its way into the net.

Four minutes later, Opoku doubled the lead, this time with support from Gama. The Brazilian hit a long pass to Opoku, who controlled brilliantly with his chest, beat his marker and dinked the ball over goalkeeper Kofi Baah.

The two goals were enough to secure Kotoko three points but they could have scored more.

READ ALSO

Gama was denied his debut goal by Baah, who pulled off a wonderful stop to prevent the midfielder’s header from going into the bottom right corner.

The result means Kotoko are unbeaten in the league since the departure of Maxwell Konadu, They have recorded two wins and a draw.

Kotoko are sixth on the table, three points adrift of Bechem having played a game less.

For Liberty, it is their second defeat of the season and they occupy the 10th position with 10 points.