Portuguese manager, Mariano Barreto Jeronimo, will leave Asante Kotoko at the end of the season.

According to reports filed by Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the former Black Stars trainer has decided to not continue as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors when the league comes to an end.

Kotoko have two matches to end their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The record Ghana Premier League champions will be hosted by Bechem United at the Bechem Park before wrapping up their season with a home game against Elmina Sharks.

However, Barreto has been under intense pressure following Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat to sworn rivals, Hearts of Oak in their matchday 31 games.

The defeat came as a big blow to Kotoko’s chances of winning the league title.

Hearts of Oak now lead the league table with 59 points while Kotoko are second-placed with 54 points after 32 rounds.

The 64-year-old was appointed in March 2021 prior to the start of the second half of the season replacing Maxwell Konadu who was sacked in December 2020 after just five matches into the season.