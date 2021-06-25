Deputy-Attorney General-designate, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has explained why the government could not challenge the $170 million judgment debt slapped on it after the cancellation of a power purchase agreement with Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).

According to him, government could not appeal the decision by the International Court of Arbitration because “judgement of arbitration is final”.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah’s comment is in reaction to concerns raised by Ghanaians about the government’s failure to challenge the court decision.

They accused the government of sitting aloof while monies that can be used for socio-economic development is being used to pay judgement debts.

In a rebuttal, Mr Tuah-Yeboah on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Friday said the verdict of arbitration is for better or worst.

He maintained that the government mounted a spirited defense but the clauses in the contract with (GPGC), signed under the erstwhile Mahama administration, made the country’s case weak.

As an experienced lawyer, the Deputy Attorney-General-designate said the only option left is for government to negotiate with the company awarded the debt.

“I know the process has started to negotiate with the judgement creditor,” he disclosed.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah assured the government will investigate the circumstances that caused the judgement debt and punish the culprits accordingly.