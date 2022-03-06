The Akufo-Addo-led government has announced plans to rehabilitate the Philip Quaque Boys School in the Central Region, as an anniversary gift to the good people of Cape Coast.

This was earned following the preparations made by the Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II and the people of Cape Coast, to host president and other dignitaries for the 65th Independence Day celebrations.

President Akufo-Addo announced the good news at the tail end of his speech themed ‘Working Together, Bouncing Back Together.’

Founded over 200 years ago, the Philip Quaque Boys School is the first elementary primary school in Ghana since 1765.

Currently, the school faces severe congestion in classrooms and dilapidated structures that pose danger to the pupils.

The school buildings have multiple cracks on the walls, floors, ripped-up roofing and broken windows, plus, residents have turned the school into a refuse dump site.

The building had seen many actions and endured heavy weather for over two centuries without renovation.

This, President Akufo-Addo’s administration has pledged to rehabilitate in full to ensure the historic school becomes monumental again.

The Philip Quaque school has produced high-ranked officials including Sam Jonah, Ebenezer Sakyi Hughes, Nana Prah Agyensaim and others.

At another time in the history of the country, the school served as barracks for the West African Frontier Force, before it was moved to Takoradi in the Western Region.

The school once served as an army barracks during the Sagrenti War campaign against the then Ashanti Kingdom; all of which are monumental to the attainment of Ghana’s Independence.