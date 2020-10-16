Government is set to provide extra security for some independent candidates that it has reason to believe are potential targets of attacks, ahead of the December elections.

It said its intelligence shows there are plans by unknown persons to attack these individuals and blame its consequences on the government while fueling a narrative of increased insecurity.

Information Minister, Kojo Opong-Nkrumah, told Joy News on Friday, that the government has engaged independent candidates in dialogue, as well as made security provisions for them.

“They are being provided with some police officers to ensure that they are secured in forestalling any such attacks on them,” he added.

This initiative comes days after the government’s decision to deploy 200 police officers to act as personal bodyguards to Members of Parliament.

Government is being proactive after the gruesome murder of Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford at the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim road.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu says MPs have also asked that the general security of the country is improved.

According to him, the decision to provide security for parliamentarians is not to the disadvantage of protection for all other citizens.