The Foreign Ministry has invited parents, guardians and relatives of Ghanaians in Ukraine to a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The meeting will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at 10 am.

A statement issued by the Ministry on Saturday, February 26 explained that the meeting is in line with “the prevailing precarious security situation in Ukraine, which has necessitated the evacuation of Ghana nationals, among others from the country to safety.”

Beware of fraudsters

The Ministry has cautioned Ghanaians against activities of unauthorised individuals posing to be designated officials for the evacuation exercise.

This was contained in a statement that announced contact details of persons mandated to assist Ghanaians to move from Ukraine to other countries.

This comes after the government announced steps being taken to transport Ghanaians in Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, a list of students caught up in the conflict has been compiled to facilitate the exercise, adding that plans are far advanced to evacuate them.

A statement dated Friday, February 25 said the Ministry, through its Mission in Berne, Switzerland and the Honorary Consulate in Ukraine, is in touch with the Ghanaian students in Ukraine through their leaders.

“Following the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, it had become challenging to airlift our compatriots from Kyiv and other parts of the country. Hence, the only viable means of evacuation is by land to neighbouring countries such as Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary.”

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also noted that the relevant Ghanaian diplomatic missions and Honorary Consuls are on standby to facilitate the passage of students who had already commenced their journey by road to Romania and Hungary.