About 45 female farmers in the Savannah Region have benefitted from the distribution of 400 cockerels and 5,400 layers to boost poultry production in the area.

This forms part of the government’s rearing for food and jobs initiative.

The District Chief Executive for Central Gonja, Salia Kamara, disclosed this at the 38th Farmers’ Day celebration at Kusuwgu on Friday.

Mr Kamara also announced the district has received 700 metric tonnes of open-pollinated varieties of maize seeds which were distributed to 53 farmers as well as 400 metric tonnes of soya beans seeds distributed to 18 farmers.

He added that through the planting for Export and rural development the assembly has received 40,000 cashew seedlings and distributed 272 to interested and committed farmers with 20,000 shea plants currently awaiting distribution.

Mr Kamara has, therefore, urged residents in Central Gonja to be mindful of daily activities to avoid fire disasters in the district and also help campaign against bushfires.

Meanwhile, the Central Gonja District Agric Director, Mumuni Imoro Mohammed, in his address, congratulated all gallant farmers and urged them to adopt best practices always.

He also appealed for more agriculture staff in the district for efficient work.

The district Best farmer, Issahaku Inusah, age 58, from Kusawgu, speaking in Gonja, appealed to the youth and women in Central Gonja to engage in farming.



He said many think farming is for illiterates alone but unfortunately not.



He, therefore, thanked the agric officers for the award.

