Government has, through the Ministry of Interior, reviewed its curfew imposed on the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region due to threats of insecurity.

The curfew, which took effect on Wednesday, November 24, commenced from 4:00 pm to 6:00 am.

However, after consultation with the Upper East Regional Security Council and by the Executive Instrument, the Ministry reviewed its curfew to start from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

According to a press statement, signed by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the recent directive takes effect today, Wednesday, December 1.

The Ministry noted that its recent decision is as a result of “improvement in the security situation in the concerned communities.”

In view of this, government has called on the traditional authorities and residents “to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.”

Meanwhile, there is total ban on carrying ammunition or any offensive weapon by persons in the locality.

Mr Dery has warned that any person within the Municipality found to be carrying arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.