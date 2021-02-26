The Ghana Airports Company Workers Union has temporarily suspended its strike, which disrupted airline operations at the Kotoka International Airport Friday morning.

Speaking to the media, Deputy General Secretary of the Public Services Workers Union, John Sampah, said after a brief meeting with Ministers-designate for National Security, Employment and Labour Relations as well as Transport, the workers reached an agreement to have another meeting to resolve the issues/impasse.

The Ministers-designate have been on the premises of the airport to convince the Union leaders to call off the strike which is intended to force out the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company, Yaw Kwakwa, for alleged mismanagement of the company.

“For now our decision is that for the respect for the State and the ministers that have also come here, we want to halt the action and go into the meeting. At the end of the meeting we will communicate to you the next line of action,” Mr Sampah said.

“We are halting the action temporarily. It is a partial withdrawal of some services but we are halting it temporarily and go into the meeting; right after the meeting we will meet you and communicate the decision taken,” he emphasised.

Union directs staff to embark on strike

The Divisional Union of the Ghana Airports Company Union yesterday directed all staff to withdraw their services from the Kotoka International Airport, beginning today 26th February 2021 as a way of giving pressure for the removal of Mr Kwakwa.