Government, through the Ministry of Interior, has declared Friday, April 15, as a public holiday.

Monday, April 18, has also been declared as a statutory public holiday.

The two holidays are to commemorate Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

Good Friday is the day on which Christians observe the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

On Easter Monday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion.

In a press release signed by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the Ministry entreated the public to observe the holidays as such throughout the country.