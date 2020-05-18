The Deputy Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye has disclosed plans by President Akufo-Addo for the Health sector.

According to deputy health minister, the plans would shore up the sector’s ability to deal with future emergencies.

On the specifics, Dr Okoe Boye said plans were underway for the construction of an Eastern Regional Hospital, which is estimated to cost about 70 million Euros.

He added that the project was expected to take off in December, 2020.

Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye was speaking to Daniel Dadzie, host of Joy Prime’s morning show, which airs on weekdays from 6 to 9 in the morning.

Speaking on the Covid-19 epidemic, he assured viewers that the government was doing the best within its powers and taking necessary precautions to protect the public.

He urged Ghanaians to avoid stigmatizing people who have recovered from the disease, explaining that anyone could be a victim of the novel virus.

“It’s just like any catarrhal condition (flu), which has been discovered and can kill, but is like any other disease… so the same way you wear your seatbelt to save lives, adhere to the measures to keep safe,” he advised.

