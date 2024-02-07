New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is proposing a significant shift in the National Service Scheme to make it optional for graduates.

According to him, the restructuring is to pave the way for graduates who yearn to secure immediate jobs after tertiary education to do so.

The Vice President announced this while sharing his vision for Ghanaians when elected President in the December 7 polls.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, to help our youth get jobs, I believe it is time to rethink the concept of our current national service scheme. My government will propose that those who after completion of their education can secure jobs would be exempted from national service.

“National service will no longer be mandatory and students will have the option to

decide whether to do national service. This will also encourage companies to go to campuses for recruitment annually,” he stated,

