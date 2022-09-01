Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) students will soon be able to access Wi-Fi connectivity outside the University’s campus.

It is part of the University’s strategic plan to provide adequate connectivity for students and staff.

According to the Director of the University Information Technology Services (UITS), Emmanuel Nii Okaidza Afful, the University will take off the 5GB bandwidth cap presently accessible to the university community.

“Wherever a student is, whether on campus or off campus, they should have some form of access.

“Through the Vodafone bundle provided, you have bandwidth but it’s limited. The idea is, this will practically take off the cap. Once you’re on it you consume the band,” he revealed.

He was speaking as part of activities to mark the maiden e-learning week by the e-learning centre.

KNUST’s e-learning week is a week-long celebration comprising various activities meant to create awareness on e-learning in the University.

The theme for the event is: ‘KNUST e-learning, a new age for digital transformation.’

Activities lined up include a virtual tour, panel discussions on emerging strategies for online teaching and learning.

“The KNUST E-learning Centre will provide an opportunity for KNUST to engage all the relevant stakeholders in the e-learning ecosystem and the opportunity to network with each other, to showcase their products and services that support online learning,” said the Director of KNUST e-learning Centre.

Vice-chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, was happy with the University’s achievement in the digital space. She was hopeful that the nation will follow suit.

“We have deployed various applications and technologies that would make academic activities easier and faster.

“…Our journey in the Digital Transformation of education is worth celebrating and I believe it will transform the national picture with events like these,” she said in a speech read on her behalf by the pro Vice-chancellor, Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo.

The week-long celebration will also draw producers, e-learning content creators and online learners and users to interact and share their various experiences, the challenges and opportunities for the e-learning ecosystem.

There will also be webinars on various ‘How-Tos’ in the e-learning environment, an e-learning Day awards and the inauguration of Ghana E-learning Day.