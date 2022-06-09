

The sole importer of Gold Katcher equipment which aids miners in the extractive industry has indicated that the machine will help in digging more minerals from the ground.



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned one hundred (100) mercury-free gold processing equipment, commonly referred to as “Gold Katcha”, for use by small-scale miners across the country.



Commissioning the equipment at the Independence Square, President Akufo-Addo described the acquisition of the gold processing equipment as “another important milestone in small-scale mining and environmental sustainability.”



The one hundred (100) Gold Katcha equipment, as the name suggests, extracts gold from the ore without the use of mercury, which has been the practice for several decades.



Speaking on this in an interview with Adom News, the Director of Strategic Operations at GoldKatch Free Technology Mercury, Martha Amoako, said the machine will make miners not rely any longer on mercury for the extraction of more gold as they have been doing.



She added that the machine will help to discourage miners from destroying water bodies.