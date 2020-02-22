The National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated said Zongo residents would be showing ingratitude to the current government, if they did not endorse President Nana Akufo-Addo’s bid for a second term.

Abdul-Aziz Harun Futa said, “God will not forgive the people in the Zongo communities across the country if they fail to vote massively for the NPP in the 2020 general election, to enable it to continue and complete the numerous projects currently on-going in the Zongos.”

According to him, no government since independence had shown commitment to the development of Zongos than the present NPP government and called on the people of the Zongos to reciprocate the gesture of the President in the December election.

Mr Futa who was speaking at the 10th anniversary of the Al- Wahda Club of NPP in Kumasi, said the NPP had displayed an overwhelming proof that it was the Party for the Zongos.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had over the years created the impression that NPP was anti-Zongo, but the level of development the NPP brought to the Zongos, proved the contrary.

“A Party that had not only established a whole ministry to spearhead the development of Zongos but has gone further to set aside a special fund to help to actualise the Zongo development aspirations, could certainly not be anti-Zongo,” he emphasised.

According to the Nasara Coordinator, the NDC’s years of propaganda had fallen flat in the face of the massive development projects being executed in the Zongos to bridge the developmental gap.

The NDC, he claimed, betrayed the people of Zongo, despite enjoying a lot of support from them, saying that, the Zongos now belonged to the NPP.

“As I speak, about 40 per cent of student nurses benefitting from the restoration of the nurses’ allowance are from the Zongos”, he pointed out.

He said Zongos had no excuse, but to come out in their numbers on December 7, to vote for the NPP to show appreciation for the unprecedented transformation.

He, therefore, charged the Nasara coordinators at the regional and constituency levels to work hard to garner more votes in the Zongos for the President in the forthcoming election.

They should work towards securing at least 45 per cent of the votes in Zongo communities to increase the NPP’s chances of retaining power, he implored.